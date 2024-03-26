Sgt. Vera Lukash, a motor transport operator assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls” stands for a group photo with her family. Lukash was born in Ukraine and joined the Minnesota National Guard when she was 17. (Submitted Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 08:34
|Photo ID:
|8315730
|VIRIN:
|240320-Z-OO172-2002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|694.42 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT