Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green

Sgt. Vera Lukash, a motor transport operator assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls” sits with her mother for a photo. Lukash was born in Ukraine and joined the Minnesota National Guard when she was 17. (Submitted Photo)

