Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green

Service members join the military for a multitude of reasons such as education benefits, patriotism, and family history of service. At just 17 years old, Sgt. Vera Lukash, made the decision to enlist in the Minnesota National Guard.



Originally from Ukraine, Lukash embarked on a journey to the United States at just five years old alongside her family, in hopes of a better life. She now calls Duluth, Minnesota, home.



“I was born in Ukraine. I moved here when I was five and I speak fluent Russian because of that,” said Lukash, the battalion operations movement manager assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls.” “My brother is a year older than me and blind, we moved to the U.S. because it offers more options.”



For Lukash, family serves as a pillar of support. She draws strength from her family, who, along with her fiancé, Devin, support her in everything she does. Her spirit is further fueled by her optimism and faith as she moves forward throughout her life. She says her favorite Bible verse is Psalms 144:1, “Blessed be the Lord my Rock who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle.”



“I always have a positive attitude about everything, and I am also a devoted Christian,” said Lukash. “Reading the Bible keeps me motivated and helps me be optimistic.”



Looking for personal and professional growth, Lukash took the opportunity to deploy with the Red Bulls, leaving her family behind for the Army-green uniform. Eager to broaden her horizons and learn more about the military, Lukash also hopes to save for her future. Before joining the Red Bulls, she served with the 834th Aviation Support Battalion as a motor transport operator.



“I wanted to go on this deployment for the experience, I have never deployed before,” said Lukash.



Reflecting on her six-year career in the Army, Lukash says her most rewarding experience so far has been attending the Basic Leaders Course, where she learned how to be a leader. She also says serving in the military offers an opportunity for her to connect with people all over the world.