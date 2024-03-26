Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green [Image 2 of 6]

    Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Sgt. Vera Lukash, a motor transport operator assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls” stands for a photo at an undisclosed location, March 20, 2024. Lukash was born in Ukraineand joined the Minnesota National Guard when she was 17. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Becker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 08:34
    Photo ID: 8315727
    VIRIN: 240320-Z-OO172-2003
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green
    Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green
    Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green
    Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green
    Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green
    Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash&rsquo;s global journey in Green

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Red Bulls
    34th Infantry Division
    Army
    National Guard
    Soldier Story

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT