Sgt. Vera Lukash, a motor transport operator assigned to the 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls” stands for a photo at an undisclosed location, March 20, 2024. Lukash was born in Ukraineand joined the Minnesota National Guard when she was 17. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Becker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 08:34 Photo ID: 8315727 VIRIN: 240320-Z-OO172-2003 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 1.79 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ukrainian Roots, American Dreams: Sgt. Vera Lukash’s global journey in Green [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Tyler Becker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.