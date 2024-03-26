Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni congratulate students during a preschool graduation at Joshu preschool in Iwakuni, Japan, March 12, 2024.

The station chapel hosted an event inviting volunteers to give out graduation certificates to local Japanese children fostering a healthy and positive, relationship between base personnel and the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 01:39 Photo ID: 8315455 VIRIN: 240312-M-RY694-1333 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.23 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Graduation: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hand out graduation certificates [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.