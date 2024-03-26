Students interact with the volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during a preschool graduation at Joshu preschool in Iwakuni, Japan, March 12, 2024. The station chapel hosted an event inviting volunteers to give out graduation certificates to local Japanese children fostering a healthy and positive, relationship between base personnel and the local community.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 01:39
|Photo ID:
|8315453
|VIRIN:
|240312-M-RY694-1280
|Resolution:
|5025x3350
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Graduation: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hand out graduation certificates [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT