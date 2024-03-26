Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Graduation: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hand out graduation certificates [Image 8 of 14]

    Graduation: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hand out graduation certificates

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A teacher plays the piano during a preschool graduation at Joshu preschool
    in Iwakuni, Japan, March 12, 2024. The station chapel hosted an event inviting volunteers to give out graduation certificates to local Japanese children fostering a healthy and positive, relationship between base personnel and the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 01:39
    Photo ID: 8315449
    VIRIN: 240312-M-RY694-1167
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Graduation: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hand out graduation certificates [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS

    Chapel
    Graduation
    Community
    Togetherness
    Preschool
    Volunteer event

