    Graduation: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hand out graduation certificates [Image 9 of 14]

    Graduation: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hand out graduation certificates

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Students from Joshu preschool sing during a preschool graduation at Joshu preschool in Iwakuni, Japan, March 12, 2024. The station chapel hosted an event inviting volunteers to give out graduation certificates to local Japanese children fostering a healthy and positive, relationship between base personnel and the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    This work, Graduation: Volunteers from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hand out graduation certificates [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chapel
    Graduation
    Community
    Togetherness
    Preschool
    Volunteer event

