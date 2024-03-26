ESl Hosts Family Picnic

NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 24, 2024) – First class petty officers assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) pose for a group photo during a command picnic sponsored by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation association at Gab Gab Beach, March 24. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

