    ESl Hosts Family Picnic [Image 3 of 4]

    ESl Hosts Family Picnic

    GUAM

    03.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 24, 2024) -- Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) participate in a corn hole tournament during a command picnic sponsored by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation association at Gab Gab Beach, March 24. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.31.2024 20:31
    Photo ID: 8315163
    VIRIN: 240322-N-OJ208-1182
    Resolution: 6139x4093
    Size: 18.84 MB
    Location: GU
