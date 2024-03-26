Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESl Hosts Family Picnic [Image 4 of 4]

    ESl Hosts Family Picnic

    GUAM

    03.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 24, 2024) -- Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) set up tables for food and snacks for a command picnic sponsored by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation association at Gab Gab Beach, March 24. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

