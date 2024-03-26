NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 24, 2024) -- Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) set up tables for food and snacks for a command picnic sponsored by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation association at Gab Gab Beach, March 24. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2024 20:31
|Photo ID:
|8315164
|VIRIN:
|240322-N-OJ208-1030
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|22.02 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESl Hosts Family Picnic [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
