ESL Hosts Command Picnic

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro

USS Emory S. Land Public Affairs



APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 28, 2024) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) gathered together with their families for a command picnic at Gab Gab Beach onboard Naval Base Guam, March 22.



“The command picnic is an opportunity for Sailors to build camaraderie with each other, and it’s also an opportunity for their families to build relationships with other family members that are here,” said Chief Hull Maintenance Technician Kristen Pacheco, the lead organizer of the picnic.



The festivities started at 9 a.m. on Friday, but Sailors showed up early to volunteer to set up tables, chairs and games for the event. Chief petty officers also volunteered to serve burgers and hotdogs, and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted activities, such as inflatable darts, mini basketball, water balloon fights, and a dunk tank. The picnic also held tournaments for volleyball and corn hole, with winners receiving gift cards.



Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Alexander Boswell said his favorite part of the picnic was the atmosphere. He said the atmosphere was very welcoming and inviting, it was easy to talk to people, and that the events and games were also very fun.



Later in the picnic, Capt. Brent Spillner, Emory S. Land’s commanding officer, awarded the command the 2023 Battle Efficiency Award for the crew’s continued work and efforts. He also recognized Repair Department receiving Repair Red “R”, Supply Department receiving Supply Readiness “Blue”, Operations Department receiving Navigation/Operations Readiness Red and Green “N”, and Medical Department for receiving Medical Yellow “M”. These awards recognize commands which were evaluated during 2023 to have attained the highest overall or departmental readiness.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as Los Angeles-class attack submarines. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.



