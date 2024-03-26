Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey

240327-N-CD453-1289 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2024) Cmdr. Nicholas Hoffman, right, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), and Lt. Cmdr. NISHIMURA Shinsuke, the executive officer of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173), present each other with gifts aboard Dewey, while the ships conduct operations in the Philippine Sea, March 27. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)
