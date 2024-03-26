Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey

240327-N-CD453-1121 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2024) Cmdr. Jordan White, the executive officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), greets Lt. Cmdr. NISHIMURA Shinsuke, the executive officer of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) after his arrival aboard Dewey, while the ships conduct operations in the Philippine Sea, March 27. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

