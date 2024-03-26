Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey [Image 3 of 9]

    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240327-N-CD453-1168 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2024) Lt.j.g. Xavier Brenza, right, from Boulder, Colorado gives Lt. Cmdr. NISHIMURA Shinsuke, the executive officer of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173), a tour of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), while the ships conduct operations in the Philippine Sea, March 27. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8314401
    VIRIN: 240327-N-CD453-1168
    Resolution: 5848x4177
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey
    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey
    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey
    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey
    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey
    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey
    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey
    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey
    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    DESRON 15
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT