    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey [Image 1 of 9]

    Executive Officer of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Destroyer JS Kongo Visits USS Dewey

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240327-N-CD453-1228 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 27, 2024) Cmdr. Nicholas Hoffman, right, the commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), and Lt. Cmdr. NISHIMURA Shinsuke, the executive officer of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173), attend a post-training brief aboard Dewey, while the ships conduct operations in the Philippine Sea, March 27. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8314399
    VIRIN: 240327-N-CD453-1228
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    DESRON 15
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

