U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Huntington surprises her daughter after returning home from a deployment in Kuwait in 2013. Huntington is currently a Master Sgt. serving as the additional duty First Sergeant and Commander Support Staff Section Chief for the 9th Munitions Squadron at Beale Air Force Base. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2013 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 19:38 Photo ID: 8314351 VIRIN: 130801-F-F3304-1001 Resolution: 640x640 Size: 111.28 KB Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Huntington comes home from deployment-2013 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.