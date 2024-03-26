Staff Sgt. Huntington comes home from deployment-2013

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Huntington surprises her daughter after returning home from a deployment in Kuwait in 2013. Huntington is currently a Master Sgt. serving as the additional duty First Sergeant and Commander Support Staff Section Chief for the 9th Munitions Squadron at Beale Air Force Base. (Courtesy Photo)
Perspectives from 20 years in AMMO
