MSgt Natalie Huntington Official Photo

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Natalie Huntington poses for an official photo at Beale Air Force Base on November 16, 2023. Huntington serves as the additional duty First Sergeant and Commander Support Staff Section Chief for the 9th Munitions Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns)

