    Staff Sgt. Natalie Huntington Re-enlists [Image 3 of 4]

    Staff Sgt. Natalie Huntington Re-enlists

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.01.2013

    Courtesy Photo

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Huntington, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron munitions specialist, is re-enlisted by U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Huntington, Coast Guard Investigative Services, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait in 2013. Natalie Huntington is currently a Master Sgt. serving as the additional duty First Sergeant and Commander Support Staff Section Chief for the 9th Munitions Squadron at Beale Air Force Base. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2013
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
    Perspectives from 20 years in AMMO

