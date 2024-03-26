Staff Sgt. Natalie Huntington Re-enlists

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Huntington, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron munitions specialist, is re-enlisted by U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Huntington, Coast Guard Investigative Services, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait in 2013. Natalie Huntington is currently a Master Sgt. serving as the additional duty First Sergeant and Commander Support Staff Section Chief for the 9th Munitions Squadron at Beale Air Force Base. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2013
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 19:38
|Photo ID:
|8314350
|VIRIN:
|130301-F-F3304-1001
|Resolution:
|960x639
|Size:
|118.38 KB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
