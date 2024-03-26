U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Huntington, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron munitions specialist, is re-enlisted by U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Huntington, Coast Guard Investigative Services, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait in 2013. Natalie Huntington is currently a Master Sgt. serving as the additional duty First Sergeant and Commander Support Staff Section Chief for the 9th Munitions Squadron at Beale Air Force Base. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2013 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 19:38 Photo ID: 8314350 VIRIN: 130301-F-F3304-1001 Resolution: 960x639 Size: 118.38 KB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Natalie Huntington Re-enlists [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.