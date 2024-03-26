U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Huntington takes part in repack operations for the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea in 2011. Huntington currently is a Master Sgt. and serves as the Commander Support Staff Section Chief and additional First Sergeant for the 9th Munitions Squadron at Beale Air Force Base. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2011 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 19:38 Photo ID: 8314349 VIRIN: 110501-F-F3304-1001 Resolution: 720x540 Size: 66.18 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAPEX-2011 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.