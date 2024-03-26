Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPEX-2011 [Image 2 of 4]

    CAPEX-2011

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2011

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Natalie Huntington takes part in repack operations for the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea in 2011. Huntington currently is a Master Sgt. and serves as the Commander Support Staff Section Chief and additional First Sergeant for the 9th Munitions Squadron at Beale Air Force Base. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2011
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 19:38
    Photo ID: 8314349
    VIRIN: 110501-F-F3304-1001
    Resolution: 720x540
    Size: 66.18 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPEX-2011 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX)

