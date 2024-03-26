Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VX-9 Change of Command [Image 10 of 11]

    VX-9 Change of Command

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9)

    240321-N-DZ398-1504 NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE, Calif. (March 20, 2024) Captain Charles D. Fairbank, commanding officer of the "Vampires" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9), addresses the crowd upon assuming command during a change of command ceremony held at the hangar of VX-9 on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. VX-9 is charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donovan M. Jarrett)

