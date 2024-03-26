VX-9 Change of Command

240321-N-DZ398-1504 NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE, Calif. (March 20, 2024) Captain Charles D. Fairbank, commanding officer of the "Vampires" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9), addresses the crowd upon assuming command during a change of command ceremony held at the hangar of VX-9 on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. VX-9 is charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donovan M. Jarrett)

