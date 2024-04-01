VX-9 Change of Command

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Donovan Jarrett | 240321-N-DZ398-1816 NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE, Calif. (March 21, 2024)...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Donovan Jarrett | 240321-N-DZ398-1816 NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE, Calif. (March 21, 2024) Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces, salutes as he is piped aboard during a change of command ceremony held at the hangar of the "Vampires" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9) on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. VX-9 is charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donovan M. Jarrett) see less | View Image Page

RIDGECREST, Calif. – Air Test and Evaluation Squadron NINE (VX-9) welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Calif., Mar. 21, 2024.



Captain Charles D. Fairbank relieved Captain Todd D. Zentner in front of friends, family members, and VX-9 personnel as part of an outdoor ceremony at the unit’s headquarters. Capt. Zentner retired shortly after handing over command to Capt. Fairbank.



Zentner took command of VX-9 in March 2022. While serving as its commanding officer, he led a squadron of 457 personnel across three units conducting a wide range of test and evaluation operations over multiple detachments in support of Naval Aviation Fleet forces. He also oversaw the development of training innovations that focus on preparing the Navy’s aircraft for future implementation and combat operations.



“The work done at VX-9 is all challenging, it is all rewarding, and it is all impactful, and our efforts are tied to strategic objectives and help shape the way our nation fights, and hopefully deters aggression and conflict,” said Zentner. “Capt. Fairbank, this is one incredible squadron, with an important mission, and I am proud to be turning it over to you. The Vampires are in good hands, and I have no doubt they will work as hard for you as they have for me.”



Guest speaker, Commander, Naval Air Forces/Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, retired Vice Admiral Kenneth Whitesell said “Zentner’s ability to understand a task, uncover the roadblocks, clearly see the nuances, and emerge successful with a final product have been the trademarks over his 26 years.”



“The complex mission of VX-9 is accomplished everyday by a small cadre of superstars and led for the past couple of years by Capt. Zentner,” said Whitesell. “VX-9 never rests and Zentner has been the driving force, he fully understands the stakes and naval aviation’s critical warfighting partner role.”



In his first address as VX-9’s commanding officer, Fairbank thanked the squadron’s Sailors and officers for their commitment.



“In my short time onboard, you have amazed me with your professionalism, and dedication to our mission, I could not have asked to be a part of a finer team,” said Fairbank. “It is the cumulative result of the work every Vampire puts in every day, applying the tools and talents of the brightest minds of the free world to manifest victory – before war is fought – in the earnest hope that it may never be.”



Air Test and Evaluation Squadron NINE (VX-9), originally Air Development Squadron FIVE (VX-5), was commissioned on 18 June 1951 at Naval Air Station Moffett Field, California, with 15 officers, 100 enlisted men, and nine Douglas A-1 Skyraider aircraft. The squadron, under the operational control of Commander, Operational Development Force, now Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR), was assigned to develop and evaluate aircraft tactics and techniques for delivery of airborne special weapons.

The squadron’s mission has evolved over the years to include independent operational test and evaluations of all air-dropped munitions destined for use in the attack role by the Fleet and Marine Corps; development of initial tactics to be employed with new weapons systems and incorporation of electronic warfare advances into the self-defense capability of attack aircraft.