240321-N-DZ398-1406 NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE, Calif. (March 21, 2024) Captain Todd D. Zentner, commanding officer of the "Vampires" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9), addresses the crowd before relieving command during a change of command ceremony held at the hangar of VX-9 on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. VX-9 is charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donovan M. Jarrett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 15:30 Photo ID: 8313875 VIRIN: 240321-N-DZ398-1406 Resolution: 4009x2864 Size: 818.29 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VX-9 Change of Command [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.