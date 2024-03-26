VX-9 Change of Command

240321-N-DZ398-1387 NAVAL AIR WEAPONS STATION CHINA LAKE, Calif. (March 21, 2024) The Naval Air Weapons Station honor guard presents the colors at a change of command ceremony held at the hangar of the "Vampires" of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Nine (VX-9) on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. VX-9 is charged with the testing and evaluation of weapons and their related systems in direct support of the United States Naval Aviation Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donovan M. Jarrett)

