Firefighters with Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services participate in structure fire training Feb. 27, 2024, at Arnold AFB, Tenn., headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex. A fire simulator resembling a mobile home was used to replicate situations crews could encounter while responding to a residential structure fire. Arnold FES crews took part in live structural fire training Feb. 27-29, 2024, and live aircraft fire training March 5-7, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 09:10 Photo ID: 8313066 VIRIN: 240227-F-FU327-1378 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 30.24 MB Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services sharpen skills during live fire training sessions [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.