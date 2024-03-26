Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services sharpen skills during live fire training sessions [Image 21 of 22]

    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services sharpen skills during live fire training sessions

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Bradley Hicks 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    An Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting truck is used to spray water on an exterior aircraft fire during fuselage fire training March 7, 2024, at Arnold AFB, Tenn., headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex. Arnold FES crews took part in live structural fire training Feb. 27-29, 2024, and live aircraft fire training March 5-7, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley Hicks)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 09:10
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US
    This work, Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services sharpen skills during live fire training sessions [Image 22 of 22], by Bradley Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    live fire training
    fire training
    Fire and Emergency Services
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex
    Arnold Air Force Base

