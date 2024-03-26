Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services sharpen skills during live fire training sessions [Image 20 of 22]

    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services sharpen skills during live fire training sessions

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Firefighters with Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services participate in structure fire training Feb. 29, 2024, at Arnold AFB, Tenn., headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex. A fire simulator resembling a mobile home was used to replicate situations crews could encounter while responding to a residential structure fire. Arnold FES crews took part in live structural fire training Feb. 27-29, 2024, and live aircraft fire training March 5-7, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 09:10
    Photo ID: 8313064
    VIRIN: 240229-F-FU327-1267
    Resolution: 7918x5279
    Size: 27.63 MB
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services sharpen skills during live fire training sessions [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    live fire training
    fire training
    Fire and Emergency Services
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex
    Arnold Air Force Base

