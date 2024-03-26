Firefighters with Arnold Air Force Base Fire and Emergency Services participate in structure fire training Feb. 29, 2024, at Arnold AFB, Tenn., headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex. A fire simulator resembling a mobile home was used to replicate situations crews could encounter while responding to a residential structure fire. Arnold FES crews took part in live structural fire training Feb. 27-29, 2024, and live aircraft fire training March 5-7, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 09:10
|Photo ID:
|8313064
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-FU327-1267
|Resolution:
|7918x5279
|Size:
|27.63 MB
|Location:
|ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services sharpen skills during live fire training sessions [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
