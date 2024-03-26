Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services sharpen skills during live fire training sessions

Arnold Engineering Development Complex Commander Col. Randel Gordon works to extinguish a fire during a fuselage fire training session March 5, 2024, at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of AEDC. Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services crews took part in live structural fire training Feb. 27-29, 2024, and live aircraft fire training March 5-7, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh)

