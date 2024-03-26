Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services sharpen skills during live fire training sessions [Image 18 of 22]

    Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services sharpen skills during live fire training sessions

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Commander Col. Randel Gordon works to extinguish a fire during a fuselage fire training session March 5, 2024, at Arnold Air Force Base, headquarters of AEDC. Arnold AFB Fire and Emergency Services crews took part in live structural fire training Feb. 27-29, 2024, and live aircraft fire training March 5-7, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Keith Thornburgh)

    live fire training
    fire training
    Fire and Emergency Services
    Arnold Engineering Development Complex
    Arnold Air Force Base

