USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

240328-N-SO660-1029 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 28, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class William Walker, right, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Geremy Ramos, from San Diego, simulate pumping artificial blood into a medical casualty during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

