240328-N-SO660-1017 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 28, 2024) Sailors engage a simulated fire in the hangar bay during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 04:37
|Photo ID:
|8312858
|VIRIN:
|240328-N-SO660-1017
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
