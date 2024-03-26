USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors train during a general quarters drill

240328-N-SO660-1003 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 28, 2024) Sailors engage a simulated fire in the hangar bay during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

