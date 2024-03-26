U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District commander Col. Heather Levy (third from left) answers one of the questions addressed to the guest speaker panels during the U.S. Forces Korea International Womens Day networking event, March 15. (U.S. Army photo by Inkyeong Yun)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 01:42
|Photo ID:
|8312690
|VIRIN:
|240315-O-DX716-2126
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event [Image 3 of 3], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT