    PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event [Image 3 of 3]

    PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District commander Col. Heather Levy (third from left) answers one of the questions addressed to the guest speaker panels during the U.S. Forces Korea International Womens Day networking event, March 15. (U.S. Army photo by Inkyeong Yun)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 01:42
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
    This work, PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event [Image 3 of 3], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Humphreys
    International Womens Day

