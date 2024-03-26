PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event

Photo By Inkyeong Yun | Kimberly Hughes, a military gold star spouse and the sponsor of the Promise to Address...... read more read more Photo By Inkyeong Yun | Kimberly Hughes, a military gold star spouse and the sponsor of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) or PACT Act, speakings to the participants of the U.S. Forces Korea International Women’s Day networking event, March 15. The event featured six other speakers and invited men to participate as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Kimberly Hughes, the sponsor of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) or PACT Act, was a guest speaker during a Women's History Month networking event, March 15, at the Riverbed Golf Course ballroom. Hughes, a military gold star spouse and also a published author, spoke to leaders at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys at the event which was open to U.S. Forces Korea professionals and had the theme, “inspire and influence.”



Hughes, wife of Army Maj. Gary Hughes who died in 2018, shared what inspired her to press on to help pass the act in 2022 which provides health care for veterans who deployed to combat zones. The PACT Act, automatically links 13 types of cancers, asthma, and other illnesses to toxin exposure overseas. She was temporarily visiting Korea and agreed to participate in the event.



“When my husband passed away, I made a promise that I’ll continue the fight because my husband didn’t lose to (cancer) because he didn’t quit fighting - and I’m continuing his fight,” she said.



Hughes said she wanted to inspire others with her story.



“I used myself as an example to help 3.5 million other people who are still fighting, and I’ll continue fight for others,” said Hughes.



More than 50 participants attended the event which was organized by Corinne Keyes, who serves as chief for the Special U.S. Liaison Advisor Korea. Six guest speakers, from various professions, were invited to share their stories. They included Heather Ray, Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation director, Monee Luckey, a public relations professional, Dr. Helen Bailey, community superintendent for the Department of Defense Education Activity-Pacific West District, Col. Heather Levy, commander of Far East District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, 411st Contracting Support Brigade.



Hughes’ story was able to reach both men and women of Camp Humphreys as Keyes and her team opened the event to male participants this year, uniquely designing the event to maximize its impact to the professional community on Camp Humphreys. Men and women were mixed together at tables to share their stories with one another. Captain Michael Caulfield, who traveled from Osan Air Base, was one of the male participants of this event.



“I had two, strong-female role models in my family growing up," said Caulfield, 303rd Intelligence Squadron. "I got to see firsthand how impactful that having strong women leaders can be and it was very important for my development. They imparted their values on to me shaping who I am today. They instilled honesty in me, willingness to speak up for what is right, strong sense of patriotism, and positive outlook on the U.S."



Caulfield also shared how meaningful the event was to him.



“I also admire the collection of outstanding female leaders that contribute to our national defense, and I wanted to be inspired by seeing the advantage that we have against our adversaries who don't promote women’s rights,” said Caulfield.



The networking event started with ice breaker questions, table networking sessions, followed by the six guest speakers’ presentations and a panelist question-and-answer session. Throughout the engagement, participants shared what inspired them and how they positively influence others around them in their professional and personal life.



Topics in discussion varied from having work and life balance, managing competing priorities, advice on becoming influential leaders, making meaningful connections, and building lasting relationships. The speakers also shared stories of remarkable female mentors who inspired them from a young age and how they are now influencing others with what they have learned.



The event was designed to create a space for professionals on Humphreys, and across USFK, to network and build meaningful connections to continue to inspire and influence one another for personal and professional growth. Keyes and her team wish to continue hosting the annual event inspiring and influencing more professionals across USFK.