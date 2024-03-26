Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event [Image 1 of 3]

    PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    USAG Humphreys

    Helen Bailey (left), community superintendent of Department of Defense Education Activity-Pacific West District, speakings to a group during the icebreaking session at the second annual United States Forces Korea International Women's Day networking event, March 15. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 01:42
    Photo ID: 8312688
    VIRIN: 240315-O-DX716-4264
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event [Image 3 of 3], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event
    PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event
    PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Humphreys
    DoDEA
    Womens History Month
    USFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT