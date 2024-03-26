Kimberly Hughes, a military gold star spouse and the sponsor of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) or PACT Act, speakings to the participants of the U.S. Forces Korea International Women’s Day networking event, March 15. The event featured six other speakers and invited men to participate as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Inkyeong Yun)
This work, PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event [Image 3 of 3], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACT-Act sponsor speaks at Humphreys women's networking event
