ASAN, Guam (March 25, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, welcomes Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command.



During his visit to Guam, Bridges met with base leadership and toured military installations throughout the island.



Bridges is responsible for policy, strategy, governance and business management oversight for Navy shore support at 70 installations and 10 regions worldwide.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.28.2024 01:38 Photo ID: 8310703 VIRIN: 240325-O-EW976-9971 Resolution: 2100x1402 Size: 579.99 KB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command, visits Guam. [Image 10 of 10], by Nathaniel Dulla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.