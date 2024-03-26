Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command, visits Guam. [Image 8 of 10]

    GUAM

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Nathaniel Dulla 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (March 25, 2024) - Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, welcomes Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command.

    During his visit to Guam, Bridges met with base leadership and toured military installations throughout the island.

    Bridges is responsible for policy, strategy, governance and business management oversight for Navy shore support at 70 installations and 10 regions worldwide.

