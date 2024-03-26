Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command, visits Guam.

ASAN, Guam (March 25, 2024) - Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command, met with Cmdr. Phil Smith, executive officer, at Naval Base Guam headquarters.



During his visit, they discussed installation construction projects and future development as well as toured various sites throughout NBG.

