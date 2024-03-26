Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command, visits Guam.

    GUAM

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Nathaniel Dulla 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (March 25, 2024) - Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command, met with Cmdr. Phil Smith, executive officer, at Naval Base Guam headquarters.

    During his visit, they discussed installation construction projects and future development as well as toured various sites throughout NBG.

