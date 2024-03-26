ASAN, Guam (March 25, 2024) - Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command, met with Cmdr. Phil Smith, executive officer, at Naval Base Guam headquarters.
During his visit, they discussed installation construction projects and future development as well as toured various sites throughout NBG.
This work, Timothy Bridges, executive director, Commander, Navy Installations Command, visits Guam. [Image 10 of 10], by Nathaniel Dulla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
