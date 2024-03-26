The first truckload of fire debris from a commercial property was hauled to the Temporary Debris Storage Site in West Maui, March 22, 2024. This was the first commercial property debris removal operation for commercial property impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE photo by Edward Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 12:50 Photo ID: 8309718 VIRIN: 240322-A-RP542-4361 Resolution: 2935x2397 Size: 1.12 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina [Image 5 of 5], by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.