USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Quality Assurance Supervisor Scott Sornson and Ben Ashlock, USACE quality assurance representative oversee Phase 2 commercial property debris removal operations March 22, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. This was the first commercial property debris removal operation for commercial property impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE photo by Stacey Reese)l

Date Taken: 03.22.2024 Location: LAHAINA, HI, US