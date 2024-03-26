USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors prepare fire debris for removal from a commercial property during Phase 2 debris removal operations March 22, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. This was the first commercial property debris removal operation for commercial property impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE photo by Edward Rivera)

Date Taken: 03.22.2024
Location: LAHAINA, HI, US