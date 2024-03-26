U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors prepare fire debris for removal from a commercial property during Phase 2 debris removal operations March 22, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. This was the first commercial property debris removal operation for commercial property impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE photo by Edward Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2024 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8309716
|VIRIN:
|240322-A-RP542-4325
|Resolution:
|2099x1735
|Size:
|964.01 KB
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina [Image 5 of 5], by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina
