Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina [Image 2 of 5]

    USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor applies water to the ground of a commercial property from outside the exclusion zone during Phase 2 debris removal operations March 22, 2024, in Lahaina, Hawaii. This was the first commercial property debris removal operation for commercial property impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE photo by Edward Rivera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 12:50
    Photo ID: 8309707
    VIRIN: 240322-A-RP542-4319
    Resolution: 3321x2064
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina [Image 5 of 5], by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina
    USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina
    USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina
    USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina
    USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE begins Phase 2 commercial debris removal operations in Lahaina

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    debris removal
    Hawaii Wildfire
    Maui Recovers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT