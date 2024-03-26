240325-N-CD453-1105 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 25, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 76) sails passed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) after performing a close quarters maneuvering drill while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 25. Howard and Dewey are forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 06:17 Photo ID: 8309221 VIRIN: 240325-N-CD453-1105 Resolution: 3552x2537 Size: 1019.94 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240325-N-CD453-1105 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.