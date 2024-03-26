240325-N-CD453-1070 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 25, 2025) U.S. Sailors and Lt.j.g. Kenta Watanabe, of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) participate in a close quarters maneuvering drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 25. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

