240325-N-CD453-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 25, 2025) Ensign Adrian Cruz, from Phoenix, scans the horizon for surface contacts during a close quarters maneuvering drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 25. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

Date Taken: 03.24.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA