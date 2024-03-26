Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240325-N-CD453-1064 [Image 6 of 7]

    240325-N-CD453-1064

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240325-N-CD453-1064 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 25, 2025) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Jacob Showers, from Buckeye, Arizona, mans the helm while helm safety officer, Ensign Isabella Lanca, right, from Palm Springs, California, communicates changes in the ship’s course during a close quarters maneuvering drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, March 25. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240325-N-CD453-1064 [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    DESRON 15
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

