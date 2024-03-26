A member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force performs a needle decompression on a simulated casualty during a tactical combat casualty care class conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan on March 14, 2024. The TCCC course allows corpsmen and members of National Defense Medical College to rehearse providing effective and efficient medical care to casualties in combat scenarios. EOTG’s mission is to train and evaluate III MEF Marines and allied forces to ensure they are operationally capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 23:58 Photo ID: 8308904 VIRIN: 240314-M-CX509-1254 Resolution: 5464x8192 Size: 9.4 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III EOTG Corpsmen and JGSDF Conduct TCCC [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.