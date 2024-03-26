III EOTG Corpsmen and JGSDF Conduct TCCC

Johnathan Akers, the Medical Training Branch Director with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, performs a cricothyrotomy on a mannequin during a tactical combat casualty care class conducted by III EOTG at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan on March 12, 2024. The TCCC course allows corpsmen and National Defense Medical College to rehearse providing effective and efficient medical care to casualties in combat scenarios. EOTG’s mission is to train and evaluate III MEF Marines and allied forces to ensure they are operationally capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

