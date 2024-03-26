Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III EOTG Corpsmen and JGSDF Conduct TCCC [Image 5 of 21]

    III EOTG Corpsmen and JGSDF Conduct TCCC

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force apply tourniquets on simulated casualties during a tactical combat casualty care class conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan on March 11, 2024. The TCCC course allows corpsmen and members of National Defense Medical College to rehearse providing effective and efficient medical care to casualties in combat scenarios. EOTG’s mission is to train and evaluate III MEF Marines and allied forces to ensure they are operationally capable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.27.2024 00:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    TCCC
    JGSDF
    Corpsmen
    Allied Forces
    III EOTG
    National Defense Medical College

